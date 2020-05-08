You are here:
Argentina issues $1.76 billion in swap as deadline approaches on debt proposal

Argentina issues

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina said on Thursday it had exchanged treasury bonds in local currency for new instruments worth a total of 118.365 billion pesos ($1.76 billion) on the eve of a deadline for creditors to accept a massive debt restructuring offer.

The Economy Ministry said it swapped the treasury bonds for inflation-adjustable securities maturing in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The ministry received 998 offers totaling $2.77 billion, it said.

The swap is part of Argentina's effort to give itself breathing room to renegotiate a more significant level of international debt with its creditors.

Friday is the deadline for private bondholders to agree to Argentina's restructuring proposal related to $65 billon in foreign debt.

