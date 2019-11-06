ArcelorMittal will not reverse Ilva decision - source

ROME (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal announced on Monday it was pulling out of the deal, accusing the Italian government of reneging on a promise to give it immunity from prosecution over a heavily polluting plant in the southern city of Taranto.
Italy's industry minister said earlier the government might draw up a new norm clarifying the legal protection already in place for the steel firm, but the source said this would not suffice. "Yesterday's letter was final, not the beginning of a negotiation," the source said.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Chris Reese)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 01:06:41 IST