ArcelorMittal owns 99.76% voting rights in KSS Petron; will lead creditors’ panel to decide on EPC firm's revival plan

ArcelorMittal is owning 99.76 percent voting rights in KSS Petron and will decide on the latter's revival plan after the UK-based steel major paid the lenders of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, said a media report.

The KSS Petron resolution professional informed Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday that 99.76 percent voting rights in the EPC company are with ArcelorMittal now. The committee of creditors (CoC) led by ArcelorMittal will decide on the revival plan submitted by Mauritius-based Royal Investment Partners, said a report in Mint.

“The development came after the Supreme Court order of 4 October when the apex court had asked the company to pay dues for Uttam Galva Steel and KSS Petron to be eligible to bid for Essar Steel," advocate Jitendra Kumar, appearing for the KSS Petron resolution professional, informed the bench, said the report.

In October 2018, ArcelorMittal had said it would pay Rs 7,469 crore to the creditors of Uttam Galva and KKS Petron to be eligible to acquire the debt-laden firm, as per the Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court had on 4 October granted one more opportunity to ArcelorMittal and NuMetal to bid for Essar Steel if they clear their non-performing asset (NPA) dues of their related corporate debtors within two weeks.

"ArcelorMittal announces that, in-line with the Indian Supreme Court ruling dated 4 October 2018, it has approved a payment of 7,469 crore rupees (approx $1 billion) to the financial creditors of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron to clear overdue debts in order that the offer it submitted for Essar Steel India Limited (ESIL) on 2 April 2018 is eligible and can be considered by ESIL's committee of creditors," the Luxembourg-headquartered company said.

Of the Rs 7,469 crore payment, around 80 percent will be used to settle the dues of Uttam Galva and the rest 20 percent for KSS Petron.

— With PTI inputs

