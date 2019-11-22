Aramco IPO raises 73 billion riyals so far - Samba financial group

CAIRO (Reuters) - The institutional tranche of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) has received approximately 73 billion riyals (£15.08 billion) in orders, Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group said on Thursday.

Some 1.8 million retail subscribers have injected more than 14 billion riyals into the IPO so far, Samba, one of the banks managing the deal, added in a statement sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam in Cairo; Writing by Tuqa Khalid/Mark Heinrich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

