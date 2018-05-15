April exports rise 5.17% to $25.91 bn on healthy performance by engineering, chemicals, pharmaceuticals

New Delhi: Exports grew by 5.17 percent to $25.91 billion in April compared to the same month last year on account of healthy performance by engineering, chemicals and pharmaceutical segments, according to the commerce ministry data.

Imports too grew by 4.60 percent to $39.63 billion in the month on yearly basis, leaving a trade deficit of $13.72 billion.

Oil imports during the month under review were valued at $10.41 billion, 41.5 percent higher than the same month of previous year.

Non-oil imports , however, dipped by 4.3 percent to $29.21 billion in April 2018.

Engineering, chemicals and pharmaceutical exports recorded a growth of 17.63 percent, 38.48 percent and 13.56 percent respectively during the month.

However petroleum products, carpet, gems and jewellery and iron ore recorded negative growth.

Gold imports too dipped by 33 percent to $2.58 billion in April.

Exports had dipped by 0.66 percent to $29.11 billion in March, even as foreign shipments increased by 9.78 percent for the full 2017-18 fiscal.