(Reuters) - An Apple Inc self-driving car was involved in an accident last week, according to the state of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The DMV statement shows that Apple is testing at least one self-driving vehicle, a fact the company has never disclosed earlier.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.