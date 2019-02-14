Apple ramped up testing of self-driving cars in 2018: U.S. data

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc sharply increased its testing of self-driving cars in 2018, logging tens of thousands of miles compared with only hundreds of miles the year before, according to data released Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

