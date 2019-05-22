Apple expands keyboard repairs to newer models of MacBook

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Tuesday it will repair typing-related problems in 'butterfly' keyboards for an expanded set of laptops, that include newer versions of MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

The repairs would include fixing letters or characters that repeat unexpectedly, fail to appear, or keys that feel "sticky" and do not respond in a consistent manner, Apple said in a post https://www.apple.com/support/keyboard-service-program-for-mac-notebooks.

The company has come under criticism on social media and Apple-centric blogs and websites for the issues related to its keyboard.

Last June, the company said it would repair keyboards on some models, and the announcement on Tuesday expanded the models to include more recent ones.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

