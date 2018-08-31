Apple confirms September 12 event

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is set to roll out its latest lineup of products on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino, California campus, the iPhone maker said on Thursday.

Apple is preparing to release three new smartphones this year, including the largest iPhone ever, a device that may have a bigger display than arch-rival Samsung's flagship phone, Bloomberg reported in February.

The company's shares rose 1.6 percent to an all-time high of $226.63.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

