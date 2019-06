WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said China has not targeted the company as a result of the U.S.-China trade dispute and he does not anticipate it will.

"Currently the Chinese have not targeted Apple at all and I don’t anticipate that happening, to be honest," Cook told CBS News in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.