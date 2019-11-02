Apple asks U.S. to waive tariffs on Chinese-made watches, iPhone parts, AirPods

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Apple Inc
The company on Thursday sought tariff exclusions from 11 products, including HomePod speakers, parts for use in repairing iPhones, iPhone smart battery cases, AirPods and others. The public has until Nov. 14 to submit comments on the requests.
Apple told the U.S. Trade Representative's Office the products were consumer electronic devices and "not strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025' or other Chinese industrial programs."
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 01:07:44 IST