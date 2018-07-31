You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Anil Agarwal given more time to make firm offer for Vedanta Resources

Business Reuters Jul 31, 2018 00:05:08 IST

Anil Agarwal given more time to make firm offer for Vedanta Resources

LONDON (Reuters) - Billionaire Anil Agarwal has been given more time to make a firm offer or walk away from a deal to buy out minority shareholders in Vedanta Resources for 778 million pounds ($1 billion), the London-listed miner said on Monday.

Agarwal's vehicle Volcan Investments had faced a deadline of 1700 London time (1600 GMT) to declare its intentions towards Vedanta but British regulator the Takeover Panel has granted an extension to Aug. 6 to facilitate financing talks between Volcan and its lenders over its all-cash bid, the miner said.

It comes after Volcan said on July 2 that it planned to offer minority shareholders 825 pence a share to acquire the 33.5 percent of Vedanta that it does not already own and delist the group.

($1 = 0.7613 pounds)

(Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores