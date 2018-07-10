Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Andhra Pradesh tops government's ease of doing business rankings; podium finish for Telangana and Haryana

Business FP Staff Jul 10, 2018 18:42:51 IST

Andhra Pradesh (AP) outperformed 28 other states and seven union territories in the 2016-17 financial year as far as the ease of doing business within a state is concerned. The third edition of the annual rankings, published by the government on Tuesday, showed that AP is the best state to do business in, followed by Telangana and Haryana.

Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal (WB) finished in the top 10.

The rankings were published by the Department for Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), which is under the commerce and industry ministry.

The publication of rankings is aimed at triggering competition among states, to attract investments and improve the business climate. The ministry released the latest ranking of states and UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), 2017.

Provisional DIPP data showed that Jharkhand would occupy the top spot for fiscal 2016-17. AP and Telangana jointly occupied the top slot in fiscal 2015-16, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat was ranked number one in fiscal 2014-15.

On their part, state governments are taking several steps such as setting up of so-called single window systems for approvals, to improve the ease of doing business.

In the last Budget, the NDA government identified 372 action points for states that they would carry out on a mission mode.

The parameters included areas such as construction permits, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability, and 'fast-tracked' approvals via the single window system.

In its latest 'Doing Business' report, the World Bank (WB) said India's rank improved by a number of notches to 100 among 190 nations. The government has said that it aims to figure among the top 50 countries in the overall ease of doing business rankings, put out by the WB.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 18:42 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores