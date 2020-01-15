Anand Mahindra takes a cue from physically challenged man’s venture, earmarks Rs 1 cr fund for micro-entrepreneurs

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra offered to help a Gujarat-based physically challenged person for his electric bike manufacturing venture using scrap materials. He has also set aside Rs 1 crore fund to invest in the ventures of micro-entrepreneurs like him.

Fabulous story. I’ll reach out to him to see if I can invest in upgradations for his workshop. In fact he’s inspired me to personally set aside ₹1 cr as an initial fund to invest in micro entrepreneurs like him in the country. So much talent & innovation waiting for recognition https://t.co/hM46jv264o — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2020

Reacting to an inspiring story of Vishnu Patel, who manufactured two-wheelers and three-wheelers using waste electronic materials and parts of old electronic devices, Mahindra said that he would reach out to Patel to see if the business tycoon can invest in upgradations for his workshop.

"In fact, he’s inspired me to personally set aside Rs 1 crore as an initial fund to invest in micro-entrepreneurs like him in the country," Mahindra tweeted.

Hailing from Surat, Patel, who is hearing-impaired also, has so far manufactured seven two-wheelers and three-wheelers, all battery-operated vehicles.

Patel was quoted as saying to news agency ANI that he had manufactured battery-operated bikes — all out of waste material — that would not harm the environment.

He said people usually threw away wastes, but he ensured that they got used up in making bikes. Patel said he intended to make three-wheelers for divyangs (physically challenged), which will ferry their families also.

The 60-year-old specially-abled Patel added that if he got Rs 20 lakh he would make vehicles that will “bring laurels to India.”

Soon Patel's story came to the fore, a Twitter user, Nilesh Patel, tagged Mahindra, saying Vishnu Patel has been a “specially-abled person since his 1st year”. But “Patel’s skills are powerful.”

Mahindra's tweet has gone viral and has garnered over 15, 000 likes and has got over 3, 000 retweets.

To the tweet, Mahindra replied saying, “Fabulous story”.

Earlier also, Mahindra helped people in need. In 2018, Mahindra offered to make a small investment for a cobbler, who called himself shoe doctor, after his advertisement drew his attention. Mahindra came up with a new kiosk for the cobbler. The kiosk was delivered and set up - Mahindra made sure the shoe doctor enjoyed his workspace.

