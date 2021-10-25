JioPhone Next to run on Pragati OS powered by Google's Android, Reliance reveals
The mobile software has been engineered by both Jio and Google to bring Pragati (meaning progress) for all users while 'offering a seamless experience at an affordable cost'
Reliance Jio has announced that its upcoming smartphone, the Reliance JioPhone Next, will run on Pragati OS, powered by Google’s Android. The mobile software has been engineered by both Jio and Google to bring Pragati (meaning progress) for all users while “offering a seamless experience at an affordable cost."
In a promotional video dubbed ‘Making of JioPhone Next’ released ahead of Diwali, we can notice the design and 13-megapixel camera at the back. Jio says that the JioPhone Next featuring Pragati OS coupled with Qualcomm mobile processor will optimise device performance, audio and battery.
In terms of features, the JioPhone Next will include Voice Assistant to help users operate the device (open the app or manage settings) and get information from the internet easily in a language familiar to them. There’s also a ‘Read Aloud’ feature to allow users to have content on any screen read out to them by the device.
The ‘Translate’ functionality will let users have any screen translated to a language of their choice. Coming to the optics, the JioPhone will come with a “smart and powerful camera," which supports various photography modes such as portrait mode, night mode, and more. Users will also get “custom Indian augmented reality filters" to enhance the pictures by associating them with “emotions and festivities."
Other features include pre-loaded Google apps, great battery life with Pragati OS and automatic software updates. The company is yet to release pricing and availability details.
Previously, the company announced that JioPhone Next is being tested with a limited set of users for further refinement.
The smartphone was first announced back in June during the Reliance AGM 2021 with the vision of “opening new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the first time."
