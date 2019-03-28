Amway India to tap tier II,III markets under personal care business as segment sees double-digit growth in last 5 years

Chennai: Direct selling fast moving consumer goods company Amway India on Thursday said it has strengthened the personal care portfolio with the launch of Persona Germ Protection and Moisturizing Liquid handwash, after the segment saw double-digit growth in the last five years.

With the launch of the new products, Amway India was also looking at increasing the market penetration of liquid handwash products in tier II and III cities.

The liquid handwash has been developed in India for Indian consumers and offers effective germ protection, while providing nourishment and moisturisation by aloe vera, a company statement said.

According to the company's chief marketing officer, Sundip Shah, in the health and hygiene segment, especially the hand hygiene was witnessing a double-digit growth in last five years.

"There is an increasing awareness among people towards maintaining hygiene in general and specifically hand hygiene. There is a huge potential for growth in the category which has just 10 per cent penetration in the country," he said.

With the Amway direct sellers base, the company is aiming for a deeper product penetration especially in tier II and III cities, Shah said.

Priced at Rs 265 for 250 ml (inclusive of all taxes), the Persona Germ Protection and Moisturizing Hand Wash is available through Amway direct sellers.

