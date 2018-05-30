You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Amid political row, EU's Juncker says 'Italy deserves respect'

Business Reuters May 30, 2018 00:06:03 IST

Amid political row, EU's Juncker says 'Italy deserves respect'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that Italy's future could not be dictated by stocks and bond markets after comments by one of his team added to the political turmoil in the country.

"Italy's fate does not lie in the hands of the financial markets," Juncker said in a statement.

"Regardless of which political party may be in power, Italy is a founding member of the European Union that has contributed immensely to European integration," Juncker said, adding he was sure "Italy will continue on its European path."

"The (European) Commission is ready to work with Italy with responsibility and mutual respect. Italy deserves respect."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores