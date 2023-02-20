The food industry in the United States is tapping into another pool of workers to combat staffing shortages at warehouses and plants- former employees. As per a report in The Wall Street Journal, companies across the US have been facing employee shortages since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Food companies were not left untouched by the shortages and struggled to meet consumer demand and maintain the food supply chain without any disruption. Woes over safety in front-line jobs, pay hike and other benefits also led many workers to quit their jobs or strike. Amidst this situation, companies like Cincinnati-based Kroger have been working to rehire former employees.

Tim Massa, chief people officer at Kroger, told WSJ that the company has been working harder to maintain contact with employees who quit and has been reaching out to former workers via email and text, helping return the grocer’s staffing to near the pre-pandemic levels. He added that people are typically coming back within six months of leaving, drawn by company culture, job stability or because their new employment did not work out as expected.

To boost hiring, some food companies have increased hourly wages, offered bonuses, introduced flexible shifts and hired temporary workers.

Many organisations have been focusing on hiring new people to fill in vacancies. But this has resulted in a less efficient workforce in some cases. Minneapolis-based General Mills started a pilot program late last summer that brings retirees back to work at two plants, according to the company’s chief human resources officer. This also led to newer employees getting the retirees as mentors, cutting down on their training time.

General Mills’ rehire rate rose by almost 50 percent to about 100 employees across U.S. manufacturing plants in 2022, compared to 2021. The organisation also doubled the number of new workers it hired.

But some companies state their rehire rates are consistent with previous years and the labour market still remains tight, with vacancies like engineers and mechanics difficult to fill in.

However, not all organisations are welcoming back former staff. CEO of California-based Santa Monica Seafood, Roger O’Brien, said he generally doesn’t rehire workers who leave the company of their own accord as he doesn’t want to give them the impression they can always return if things don’t work out.

In the United States, firms in some sectors have gone on a hiring spree, helping push the company’s unemployment rate to a 53-year low in January, despite layoffs in the tech, finance and media sector.

