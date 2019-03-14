American Airlines rebooking customers after U.S. bans 737 MAX

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Wednesday its teams were working to rebook customers due to fly on Boeing Co's 737 MAX as quickly as possible after the United States banned the aircraft, which has suffered two crashes in five months.

American, which has 24 737 MAX aircraft, was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of its decision to ground the jets earlier on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

