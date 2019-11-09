American Airlines follows Southwest in pulling 737 MAX until early March

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday it is extending cancellations of Boeing Co 737 MAX flights through March 4, 2020, mirroring an earlier announcement by Southwest Airlines .

American had previously cancelled about 140 flights a day through Jan. 15 and now expects a return to service on March 5.

Southwest said on Friday it would remove Boeing 737 MAX jets from its schedule until March 6, 2020, just shy of the one-year anniversary of an Ethiopian Airlines crash of the jet that led to a worldwide grounding.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson)

