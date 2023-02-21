Amazon’s corporate employees are set to face a drop in their pay as the e-commerce giant’s stock has dropped significantly over the past year. A Wall Street Journal report claimed that since Amazon pays its corporate workers a big chunk of their annual salary in restricted stock units, the employees are going to get between 15 and 50 percent lower compensation for 2023, than the projected targets that the company gave earlier.

Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy addressed the situation in a recent meeting saying that the uncertain economy has led to a really difficult time, including job cuts and impact on stock prices.

“The result is that compensations are impacted. And that is difficult. All of that is difficult. But I am quite optimistic that we have the chance to emerge from this challenging time in a relatively stronger position than when we entered it,” Jassy stated. The statements come as Amazon’s stock price has dropped roughly 35 percent in the past year.

Amazon has been dealing with one of the toughest financial periods in its history. The company laid off 18,000 of its employees in January. In addition to that it also took back job offers from candidates who had accepted, but not started, their positions. The e-commerce giant also delayed the starting date for some incoming college hires by six months.

Amazon offers less compensation than other big organisations like Microsoft and Google, but provides different stock units instead. Weakening demand, slower growth of retail business and a broader technology slowdown has led to Amazon’s stock trading at roughly $97, a fall of over 35 percent in the past year. Since the pay was structured around restricted stock units appreciating around 15 percent each year, many employees are now feeling the pinch in the pocket.

However, despite an almost 40 percent dip in share price in the past 12 months, the retailer is rallying this year, as per a report in Fox Business. Amazon saw its sales go up 9 percent in 2022 to $514 billion. Discounting an unfavourable impact of $15.5 billion from foreign currency, the company’s sales grew 13 percent compared to 2021. Amazon’s net loss also narrowed from $33.4 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion in 2022.

