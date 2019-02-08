Amazon's Bezos says National Enquirer tried to blackmail him over 'intimate photos'

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos posted a blog on Thursday saying the National Enquirer's parent company American Media threatened to blackmail him with the threat of publishing "intimate photos."

Bezos said he declined to make a false public statement at American Media's direction.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington DC; Editing by Bill Rigby)

