Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus - El Mundo

MADRID (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) withdrew on Sunday from attending an international telecoms conference in Barcelona later this month because of the new coronavirus.

Several Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo, said the online retailer confirmed that "due to the outbreak and continuing concerns about the new coronavirus" it would not be exhibiting or participating in the Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled from Feb. 24 to 27.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

