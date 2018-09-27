Amazon to open new retail store in NYC in latest brick-and-mortar push

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc
The shop, known as Amazon 4-Star, marks a new store format for the world's largest online retailer, which owns grocery chain Whole Foods Market and has rolled out bookstores and several grocery convenience stores across the United States.
A company spokesman declined to comment on whether Amazon will open other 4-Star shops in addition to the first location in Manhattan, which opens on Thursday.
