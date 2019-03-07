Amazon to close all 87 U.S. pop-up stores - WSJ

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is closing all 87 of its pop-up stores in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokeswoman.

The closings are expected by the end of April, the report said https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-to-shut-all-u-s-pop-up-stores-as-it-rethinks-physical-retail-strategy-11551902178, citing some of the employees at the stores.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

