Amazon signs contract with Quikjet for freighter operations in India; details here

Amazon has now expanded its cargo freighter operations in India after signing a contract with Quikjet Airlines. Quikjet Airlines is a Bengaluru-based freighter operator, and it received its air operator certificate (AOC) several months ago. The firm runs daily freighter operations, and the AOC is valid till 2027. As told by the sources aware of the matter to Times of India, Quikjet is soon going to fly planes with Amazon’s Prime Air branding in India. The firm completed the trial runs in the past two months. A Boeing 737 freighter dedicated to Amazon’s cargo landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) of Bengaluru first on Thursday, and then again on Friday. A team at KIA welcomed Friday’s touchdown of Quikjet around 6 am with welcome banners, as told by the sources to TOI. The B737 freighter of Quickjet carries a maximum of 23 tonnes and is configured to take 11 pallets of cargo.

Amazon has declined to comment on the development. The TOI report quoted a statement by the company “We’re always working on new, innovative ways to serve our customers. However, at this point, we don’t have any additional details to share.”

QuikJet was founded as a neutral cargo airline in 2007. It is part of the Aircraft, Support & Leasing (ASL) Aviation Group, which is a leasing company and aircraft services provider based out of Ireland. ASL conducts operations under its own branding in some European countries and has joint ventures in numerous other nations.

AFL promoted QuikJet under the aegis of Aviation Consultancy Services, and several other strategic investors like Tata Capital and Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC). Quikjet’s CEO, Captain Pritham Philip, leads the airline. Philip was a part of the founding team of the erstwhile Air Deccan. According to Quikjet, it is committed towards the expansion of the air cargo network in India and the subcontinent. According to the official website of the airline, its teams work cohesively to plan, execute, and achieve the desired financial and business objectives.

Quickjet’s freighter network in India covers Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The airline has cargo aircraft Boeing 737-800 BCF based in Delhi and Hyderabad in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.