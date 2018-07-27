Amazon second-quarter revenue jumps 39 percent

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc
The company said its net sales rose to $52.89 billion from $37.96 billion a year earlier.
Net income rose to $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $197 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's fast-growing cloud services business, surged about 49 percent to $6.11 billion, beating the average estimate of $6 billion, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
