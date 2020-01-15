Amazon says it is following order that bars Deliveroo loan

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc
Amazon had led an investment round in Deliveroo in May last year, but Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month launched a second phase of an investigation into the deal.
An Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters the company was complying with a June order from CMA. The order "requires the parties to operate separately and restricts the parties from entering into non-ordinary course agreements like a loan," the spokeswoman said.
The London-based delivery company declined to comment on the news.
(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Arun Koyyur)
Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 05:06:38 IST