Amazon, Maharashtra Industry department sign MoU for separate small and micro entrepreneurship web page

Mumbai: Maharashtra Industry department on Thursday signed an MoU with online retail giant Amazon for making available the products of small and micro entrepreneurs through a separate web portal.

"Special efforts are being made by Amazon to provide a comprehensive platform for the sale of small business owners' products in the state. An independent web page will be created for the entrepreneurs coming through the corporation," Industries Minister Subhash Desai said.

"Apart from this, 'Amazon Saheli', an independent sector, has been created for women entrepreneurs. Hand-made goods of women entrepreneurs is available through this for sale. So far 85,000 women have sold their products from Amazon," he said.