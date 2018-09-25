Amazon made two moves for Deliveroo, one nine months ago: Telegraph

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc
The approaches were exploratory and have not progressed, the newspaper report said, citing an investor familiar with the matter. The first round took place two years ago.
Amazon and Deliveroo were not immediately available for comment.
Bloomberg, citing sources, reported last week that ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is in early talks to buy Deliveroo.
(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 05:05 AM