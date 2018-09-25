You are here:
Business Reuters Sep 25, 2018 05:05:06 IST

Amazon made two moves for Deliveroo, one nine months ago: Telegraph

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc made two preliminary approaches for British online food delivery company Deliveroo, the latest one about nine months ago, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

The approaches were exploratory and have not progressed, the newspaper report said, citing an investor familiar with the matter. The first round took place two years ago.

Amazon and Deliveroo were not immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported last week that ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is in early talks to buy Deliveroo.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

