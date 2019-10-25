Amazon holiday quarter sales forecast falls short of estimates

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Thursday as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart and other e-commerce players, sending its shares down 7%.

The company forecast net sales in the range of $80.0 billion (£62.23 billion) to $86.5 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $87.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .