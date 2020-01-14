Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives in India for three-day visit, pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat

Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos landed in India on Tuesday for a three-day visit. He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi soon after his arrival.

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

During his visit, Bezos is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other government officials and industry leaders.

According to CNBC-TV18, his itinerary also includes an Amazon event for entrepreneurs and sellers in Delhi and a "mega Prime Video event" which will include interactions with top Bollywood actors.

He is also scheduled to attend an event known as SMBhav, which focuses on small and medium businesses in India on 15 and 16 January New Delhi.

