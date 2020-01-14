You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives in India for three-day visit, pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat

Business FP Staff Jan 14, 2020 23:57:23 IST

  • Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos landed in India on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

  • He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi soon after his arrival.

  • During his visit, Bezos is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other government officials and industry leaders.

Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos landed in India on Tuesday for a three-day visit. He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi soon after his arrival.

During his visit, Bezos is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other government officials and industry leaders.

According to CNBC-TV18, his itinerary also includes an Amazon event for entrepreneurs and sellers in Delhi and a "mega Prime Video event" which will include interactions with top Bollywood actors.

He is also scheduled to attend an event known as SMBhav, which  focuses on small and medium businesses in India on 15 and 16 January New Delhi.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 23:57:23 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores