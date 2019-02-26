Amazon appoints Indra Nooyi to board

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it named former PepsiCo Inc Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi as a director of the company and appointed her to the audit committee of the board.

Nooyi served as CEO of PepsiCo from October 2006 to October 2018. (http://bit.ly/2H0ohDf)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.