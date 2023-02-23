Amazon Inc. closed a deal worth $3.9 billion to buy 1Life Healthcare Inc., an operator of primary-care clinics. The e-commerce giant joins an array of organisations that are betting on medical services and physicians to expand their reach in healthcare. Amazon notified its acquisition of 1Life Healthcare, which operates a primary-care practice under the name “One Medical”, on Wednesday. The deal offers Amazon access to dozens of medical offices in over 20 US markets. The deal also gives the firm access to thousands of companies to provide health benefits to employees either in-person or virtual care.

Amazon will be offering membership to access the on-demand virtual-care services and personal services of One Medical, including insurance navigation and referral management. The e-commerce giant stated that it is temporarily going to provide annual memberships at a discounted rate of $144 for the first year, a departure from the typical price of $199 annually. According to the company, membership costs are not covered under Amazon Prime memberships.

Andy Jassy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amazon, told The Wall Street Journal, “Together, we believe we can make the healthcare experience easier, faster, more personal and more convenient for everyone.”

This announcement by Amazon comes a day after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) stated that it wouldn’t sue in time to block the deal. A spokeswoman of the agency informed that the agency is still going to investigate the merger. The FTC can sue to block deals as per the federal law, in order to considerably reduce the competition or cause monopoly. According to securities filings, the FTC has investigated the deal for at least five months. The agency’s consumer-protection concerns regarding the deal include if Amazon would utilise the data of One Medical’s clients for intentions beyond what has been permitted by the patients, as reported by WSJ previously.

Jassy has made healthcare a priority for the e-commerce megafirm. In January, Amazon rolled out RxPass, a subscription service for Prime members. The membership provides unlimited access to commonly prescribed generic medications for $5 per month. In November, the company had introduced Amazon Clinic, a new telehealth service. It allows customers across more than 30 states to have access to virtual care for common conditions like acne, hair loss, allergies, and heartburn.

