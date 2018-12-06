Alstom facility in Andhra Pradesh delivers trainsets for Sydney metro; firm explores high-potential markets

New Delhi: Strengthening India's role as a manufacturing and engineering hub, Alstom's Sricity facility in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday delivered to Sydney metro the last of the 22 trainsets which have been produced here, a statement from the French multinational company said.

In 2014, Alstom won a contract to deliver 22 six-car trainsets, as well as the CBTC signalling system, for the North West Rail Link, Australia's biggest public transport project and first fully-automated metro network.

"We are immensely proud to have completed the last train for Sydney Metro in this landmark project for the Asia Pacific region. We are also proud to see Sricity concluding its first export order on time, delivering on expectations and winning our customer's trust.

"We firmly believe in India's role as a manufacturing and engineering hub for international markets, and this milestone bear witness to that," Alstom senior vice president Asia Pacific, Ling Fang was quoted as saying in a statement.

Alain Spohr, the managing director for India and South Asia at Alstom, said the achievement of the facility in Andhra Pradesh was a testimony of the company's robust endorsement to 'Make in India'.

"Alstom is leveraging its high caliber Indian talent pool to engage with new customers and explore high-potential markets. All these factors establish our solutions as a benchmark technically, economically and environmentally for mobility in India and Asia Pacific,” he said.

The metropolis train for Sydney features the latest in passenger information systems, areas for prams, luggage, bicycles, wheelchair spaces and separate priority seating for those with reduced mobility. Once inside, passengers can move freely throughout the train.

Metropolis trains currently operate in more than 25 cities around the world, including Singapore, Barcelona and Amsterdam.