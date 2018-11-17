Alphabet's Verily pauses project on glucose-sensing lens

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's
The search engine giant's life sciences division started the project in 2014 with Alcon, Novartis'
"Our clinical work on the glucose-sensing lens demonstrated that there was insufficient consistency in our measurements of the correlation between tear glucose and blood glucose concentrations to support the requirements of a medical device," Verily said https://blog.verily.com/2018/11/update-on-our-smart-lens-program-with.html.
Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018 01:05 AM