You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Alphabet trounces profit estimates on ad sales surge

Business Reuters Jul 24, 2018 03:05:18 IST

Alphabet trounces profit estimates on ad sales surge

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second quarter profit on Monday as it benefited from soaring sales of online advertisements, sending shares 6 percent higher in trading after the bell.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $10.58 per share, excluding the impact of equity investments and European antitrust regulators' record $5 billion fine for abusing its dominance in mobile software. Google is appealing the ruling.

When including the fine, second-quarter net income fell to $3.20 billion, or $4.54 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, from $3.52 billion, or $5.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $32.66 billion from $26.01 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $32.17 billion and earnings of $9.52 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; editing by Patrick Graham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 03:05 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores