NEW YORK (Reuters) - The public market capitalisation of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion (£764.88 billion) mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level.

The company joined Microsoft , Amazon.com and Apple in crossing the threshold as its shares closed up 0.76% at $1,450.16 on the session.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

