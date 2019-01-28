Alliance Air to connect Ahmedabad with Hyderabad via Nashik from 1 February; 70-seater ATR-72 to operate on new route

Mumbai: Alliance Air, the regional arm of the national carrier Air India, on Monday announced operations

to Ahmedabad from Hyderabad via Nashik from 1 February.

The new service is part of the government's regional connectivity scheme Udan, under which the air fares are capped at Rs 2, 500 for an under one-hour flight, Alliance Air said in a statement.

Alliance Air will deploy the 70-seater ATR-72 to operate services on the new route, it added.

While services on the Hyderabad-Nashik route will be operated daily, the flights on the Nashik-Ahmedabad route will run on all days except Sundays.

The Delhi-based airline operates around 100 flights a connecting 53 destinations through its Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vizag and Chennai hubs.

Alliance Air has been awarded a total of 43 routes under the first two phases of the Udan. It bagged 17 routes in the first phase and another 26 routes in the second phase. It has already commenced services on all 17 routes awarded in the first phase.

There has been a long standing demand from the business community for connectivity from Nashik and these flights would offer connectivity to other domestic and major international connections from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad as well, the airline said.

