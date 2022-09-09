Akasa Air initiates multimedia campaign titled 'Its Your Sky'

Starting from 1 September, the campaign is bound to function in full momentum for four weeks. Tapping into the vernaculars through the print medium, the campaign will operate in five languages namely Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam

Akasa Air, the newest player in the aviation industry, recently launched its multimedia campaign titled “It’s Your Sky.”

The campaign, chiming with the company’s tagline aims to push the promise of the airlines of offering efficient, warm, affordable, and dependable travel experience to its passengers.

The “It’s Your Sky” campaign will reach the audience through digital, social, and print media. Starting from 1 September, the campaign is bound to function in full momentum for four weeks.

Tapping into the vernaculars through the print medium, the campaign will operate in five languages namely Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The campaign focuses on the insight that air travel in the country has been highly transactional and aims to modify the paradigm. “The essence of the campaign and what we are doing in business is about being ‘customer-centric.’ There is a tremendous opportunity and a need in a very transactional environment to create something inclusive for our customers,” said Belson Coutinho, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Akasa Air, in an interview with Campaign India.

Coutinho, talking about the USP of Akasa Airlines, stated, “Akasa Air is committed to offering a warm service culture that is uniquely Indian, inclusivity that makes every experience comforting, and efficiency that puts our customers and employees at the centre of everything we do and we hope that our integrated and insight-led campaign will drive this message creatively,” reported The Times of India.

The first commercial flight of Akasa Air was launched on 7 August, 2022, a week prior to the death of Indian billionaire, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was backing the airlines as one of the co-founders.

The airlines have been working hard to dominate the skies with their service. According to Coutinho, the airline has been adding an aircraft to its fleet every 15 days. Going by the pace, Akasa aims to have roughly 20 new flights by the end of March 2023.

