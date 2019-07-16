Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes foray as angel investor, invests Rs 1 cr in Bengaluru-based environment startup Ambee

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her mother Vrinda KR has invested Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru-based environment startup Ambee, according to a media report.

Rai-Bachchan along with her mother has invested in Ambee, which uses data to measure metrics like air quality, said a report in The Times of India citing regulatory documents from business intelligence platform Paper.vc.

This would be Rai Bachchan’s first known angel investment in a startup, said the report. A decade ago she had invested in wind power projects in Maharashtra.

The mother-daughter duo reportedly invested Rs 50 lakh each in Ambee, alongside investors such as Rajan Anandan who have come together to invest Rs 3.22 crore in the startup, said a report in Inc42.

Ambee was started in 2017 by automotive engineer Joshi, lawyer Jaideep Singh and data scientist Madhusudan Anand.

Several actors from Bollywood have invested in startups. Some of the recently made investments have been from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar.

Chopra reportedly invested in dating app Bumble India, Bhatt in fashion technology startup StyleCracker and Kumar in California-based fitness technology startup GOQii.

In May this year, there were reports that Padukone invested in Drum Foods International, the maker of the yogurt brand Epigamia, according to CNBC TV18.

Bollywood actor and producer Suniel Shetty invested in Pune-based fitness and nutrition startup Squats recently.

