You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Airline, oil marketing stocks fall as crude prices surge; SpiceJet down 4.9%, IndiGo 4.7%

Business Press Trust of India Apr 13, 2020 11:54:59 IST

New Delhi: Airline and oil marketing stocks on Monday fell as crude oil prices surged after OPEC and its allies agreed to cut down on crude production.

SpiceJet shares dropped 4.90 percent to Rs 44.60 per unit -- its lower circuit -- on the BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, also dipped 4.74 percent to Rs 990.

Airline, oil marketing stocks fall as crude prices surge; SpiceJet down 4.9%, IndiGo 4.7%

Representational image. Reuters.

Among oil marketing stocks, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 3.87 percent to Rs 199.85, Bharat Petroleum Corporation fell 2.52 percent to Rs 336.35 and

Indian Oil Corporation shares fell 2 percent to Rs 81.70.

Crude prices surged after top oil-producing nations agreed on output cuts to support falling oil prices.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 4.29 percent to $32.83 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE index was also trading 388.88 points lower during the morning trade.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 11:54:59 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres