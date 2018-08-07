You are here:
Aircraft engine maker GE Aviation signs deal worth over $340 million with Tata-SIA airline Vistara

Business Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 13:05:39 IST

Mumbai: Leading aircraft engine maker GE Aviation has signed a deal worth over $340 million with Tata-SIA airline Vistara for the supply of its GEnx-1B engines for the latter's Boeing 787 fleet.

The engines are expected to be delivered to Air Vistara between 2020 and 2021, GE Aviation said in a release issued on Tuesday.

The Delhi-based full service carrier recently placed firm order of six B 787-9 (Dreamliner) aircraft with Boeing, besides purchase rights of four more aircraft from Boeing 787 family for its proposed medium and long-haul international operations.

Representational image. Reuters

"GEnx engines have been selected by Vistara to power its newly ordered fleet of six firms and four purchase rights of Boeing 787 wide-bodied aircraft," the engine maker said in the release.

The firm engine order, valued at more than $340 million, is Vistara's first for GEnx-powered aircraft, with delivery expected between 2020 and 2021, it said.

"We are delighted to partner with GE for our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners' operations with its fuel efficient and reliable GEnx-1B engines," Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

Last month, Vistara had announced placing orders for a total of 19 Airbus and Boeing aircraft worth $3.1 billion (around Rs 21,344 crore), as the carrier embarks on ambitious expansion plans, including flying overseas.

"We are honoured that Vistara has selected GE to power its growth journey. GEnx engines offer impressive economics pertaining to fuel efficiency, reliability and utilisation making them most suited for Vistara's plans to strengthen its fleet for international routes," GE country head Vikram Rai said.


