Aircel-Maxis deal: Enforcement Directorate questions P Chidambaram in New Delhi in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in New Delhi in a probe into the FIPB's approval to the Aircel-Maxis deals.

Chidambaram appeared at the ED's office around 11 am - within an hour after a city court extended the interim protection to him from arrest till 10 July in connection with the case after directing him to join the probe whenever required.

It was the first time when the senior Congress leader joined the probe in the case.

The questioning is part of ED investigation in a money laundering case registered in 2017 against Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Earlier, the court had allowed interim protection to Karti Chidambaram till 10 July.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram allegedly managed to get a clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father was the Union Finance Minister in 2006.

The ED, in September 2017, had attached Rs 1.16 crore worth of assets of Karti Chidambaram, who is being probed for allegedly receiving kickbacks in lieu of the FIPB clearance.