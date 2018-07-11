Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram accuses ED of witch-hunt, says allegations will be answered in court

Business Press Trust of India Jul 11, 2018 13:37:32 IST

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of carrying out a witch-hunt against him in the Aircel-Maxis case, saying he has not been named in the FIR and the allegations will be answered in court.

The former finance minister's comments came a day after a Delhi court extended the protection from arrest granted to him and his son Karti in the case till 7 August.

"In the Aircel-Maxis case, there is no FIR mentioning a scheduled offence and no public servant has been named. ED is on a witch-hunt and the allegations will be answered in court," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

File image of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. AFP

File image of former finance minister P Chidambaram. AFP

On 30 May, Chidambaram had moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature. It is already in possession of the incumbent government and nothing is to be recovered from him, he said.

The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till Tuesday to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively, in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of the 2G spectrum cases.

The matter pertains to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance being given to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. Chidambaram was finance minister at the time.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 13:37 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores