Aircel-Maxis case: Interim protection for P Chidambaram, Karti extended till 7 August

New Delhi: Patiala House Court has granted extension of interim protection to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti till 7 August, 2018 in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate had given Chidambaram protection from arrest till 10 July by the court, ANI reported.

Chidambaram had on 30 May moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him. Chidambaram arrived at the court early today dressed in lawyer's robes.

The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till today to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

Earlier this month, Delhi court was scheduled to take up the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but was postponed to Friday as the concerned judge was on leave.

In its prosecution complaint, equivalent to the charge-sheet, the ED had alleged that Karti controlled two firms that allegedly received Rs 1.16 crore as bribe money in the case.

Though the name of Chidambaram, who was also quizzed recently by the CBI and the ED in the INX media and the Aircel-Maxis money laundering cases respectively, was mentioned in the charge-sheet, the Congress veteran has not been arrayed as an accused in the probe report.

The ED probe report had said the payments of Rs 26 lakh to Advantage Strategic Consultancies Private Limited (ASCPL) and Rs 90 lakh to Chess Management Services Pvt Limited (CMSPL), respectively, were made as alleged bribe money by parent company of Aircel Ltd, namely Aircel Televentures Ltd (ATVL) and Maxis and its associate Malaysian companies, respectively.

The probe agency may file supplementary charge sheets in the case, apparently keeps open the chances of arraying more persons as accused.

A Delhi court had granted Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till 10 July in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

