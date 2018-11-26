Aircel-Maxis case: Govt gives approval to prosecute P Chidambaram; interim protection extended for father-son duo

Two major developments took place in the Aircel-Maxis case today. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a Delhi court that that it has procured requisite sanction to prosecute ex-Union minister P Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case.

The court, however, extended till 18 December the protection granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it needed two weeks to get sanction against other accused in the case.

Earlier this month, the Delhi court had extended protection for the Chidambaram father-son duo till 26 November. The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal, while the ED is probing alleged money-laundering related to the deal.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a reply to Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail in the case on Wednesday, maintaining that his custodial interrogation was necessary as he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe.

The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

In its charge sheet filed earlier in the case against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others, the CBI alleged that Chidambaram granted FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) approval in March 2006 to Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis.

The Maran brothers and the other accused named in the CBI charge sheet were discharged by the special court, which said the agency had failed to produce any material against them to proceed with the trial.

The ED is also probing a separate money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which Chidambaram and Karti have been questioned by the agency.

--With PTI inputs