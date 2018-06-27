Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Aircel-Maxis case: ED says Rajeshwar Singh received call from Dubai regarding case being investigated by agency

Business FP Staff Jun 27, 2018 19:40:57 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday cleared the air about a call its officer Rajeshwar Singh received in 2016 from a person based out of Dubai.

Singh, who is probing the "highly sensitive" Aircel-Maxis deal, is accused of possessing disproportionate assets.

The directorate said the person gave important information regarding a case being investigated by the agency.

"Singh passed on this information to the directorate and the same was used in the investigation of the case. It is important to note that he received only one call and that too it was an incoming call from this person in Dubai. Dr Rajeshwar Singh is a responsible officer with outstanding career records," the agency said in a press release.

Representational image. Image courtesy: Twitter/@dir_ed

Representational image. Image courtesy: Twitter/@dir_ed

The ED further said that a report related to the matter was generated by an intelligence agency "about this call which was duly clarified by the directorate that the phone call was related to an ongoing investigation".

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court favoured a probe into allegations against Singh, saying "no officer should be under any cloud".

A vacation bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and SK Kaul said that allegations levelled against Singh were serious and required to be looked into.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the government was willing to investigate the allegations that Singh amassed disproportionate assets and handed over a communication in a sealed cover to the bench.

WhatsApp Image 2018-06-27 at 6.26.28 PM

The bench, after perusing documents placed before it in a sealed cover, said sensitive issues were involved in the matter. "As a matter of fact, when there are allegations, whether right or wrong against you (Singh) it has to be looked into," the bench said, adding "the things which have come before us are startling."

With inputsfrom PTI


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 19:40 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group F - 27 Jun 2018
Korea Republic
0:0
Germany
Match Centre
Group F - 27 Jun 2018
Mexico
0:2
Sweden
Match Centre
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores