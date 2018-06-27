Aircel-Maxis case: ED says Rajeshwar Singh received call from Dubai regarding case being investigated by agency

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday cleared the air about a call its officer Rajeshwar Singh received in 2016 from a person based out of Dubai.

Singh, who is probing the "highly sensitive" Aircel-Maxis deal, is accused of possessing disproportionate assets.

The directorate said the person gave important information regarding a case being investigated by the agency.

"Singh passed on this information to the directorate and the same was used in the investigation of the case. It is important to note that he received only one call and that too it was an incoming call from this person in Dubai. Dr Rajeshwar Singh is a responsible officer with outstanding career records," the agency said in a press release.

The ED further said that a report related to the matter was generated by an intelligence agency "about this call which was duly clarified by the directorate that the phone call was related to an ongoing investigation".

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court favoured a probe into allegations against Singh, saying "no officer should be under any cloud".

A vacation bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and SK Kaul said that allegations levelled against Singh were serious and required to be looked into.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the government was willing to investigate the allegations that Singh amassed disproportionate assets and handed over a communication in a sealed cover to the bench.

The bench, after perusing documents placed before it in a sealed cover, said sensitive issues were involved in the matter. "As a matter of fact, when there are allegations, whether right or wrong against you (Singh) it has to be looked into," the bench said, adding "the things which have come before us are startling."

With inputsfrom PTI

