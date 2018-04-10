You are here:
Aircel-Maxis case: ED questions Karti Chidambaram for the first time in money laundering case

Business PTI Apr 10, 2018 16:47:29 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel Maxis money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

File image of Karti Chidambaram. News18

This is the first time the agency is questioning him in connection with the case, they said.

The case relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 by then finance minister P Chidambaram. The agency is investigating "the circumstances of the FIPB approval granted by the then finance minister", an official said.


Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 16:47 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 16:47 PM

