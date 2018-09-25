Aircel-Maxis case: ED plea seeking cancellation of interim protection to Karti Chidambaram adjourned to 8 October

In a blow to the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi's Patiala House Court has adjourned hearing for 8 October on the investigative agency's plea seeking cancellation of interim protection to Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Earlier this month, the ED had informed the Supreme Court that Karti was "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted to him by the court for travel abroad, using it to protract investigations. However, Supreme Court allowed Karti to travel abroad between 20-30 September.

The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, had filed its response alleging that Karti, who is also facing proceedings in cases like Aircel-Maxis and money laundering matters, has been "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted by court in allowing him to travel abroad and has been using the same to protract the investigation in the case.

The ED had then said the liberty granted to him by the apex court was "blatantly and brazenly hampering, subverting, jeopardising and protracting" the investigation pending against him in the Aircel Maxis Case, which the agency has to complete in six months.

The agency also said: "The Petitioner/applicant (Karti) during this period of 6 months has remained unavailable for investigation for a total number of 51 days due to his foreign visits."

The reply filed by Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director of ED, said: "Whenever he was confronted with the documents, he showed his irritation, sometimes anger and then conveniently avoided to answer the questions on one pretext or the other."

Karti has also failed to provide the documents required during investigations as per schedule and in the circumstances, an effective investigation can take place only during his custodial integration, the agency said.